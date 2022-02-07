PM slams Cong, says it is indulging in 'blind opposition'

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the party has failed to secure peoples mandate in several states for decades but is still indulging in blind opposition.He said the statements and the actions of the opposition party suggest that it has resigned itself to staying out of power for 100 years.We are firm believers in democracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the party has failed to secure people's mandate in several states for decades but is still indulging in ''blind opposition''.

He said the statements and the actions of the opposition party suggest that it has resigned itself to staying out of power for 100 years.

''We are firm believers in democracy. And we also believe that criticism is an essential part of democracy. But, blind opposition to everything is never the way ahead,'' Modi said while replying to the debate on the president's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

He said the Congress crossed all limits in this time of COVID-19.

During the first wave, when people were following lockdown guidelines suggesting that they stay where they are, the Congress was standing at Mumbai station and scaring innocent people, he said.

''The question is not about elections it is about intentions. Despite being in power for 50 years why are the people of the country repeatedly rejecting them. Wherever people have taken the right path, they did not allow you to enter again,'' he said.

The prime minster said the way India handled pandemic is an example for the world.

He 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is the perfect time to think about how India can play a global leadership role in the coming years Post Covid-19 pandemic, the world is moving fast towards a new world order and India should not miss this opportunity, he said.

