PM pays rich tributes to Lata Mangeshkar in LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid rich tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Monday, saying her contribution strengthened the unity of the country Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 92.

Replying to the debate on the president's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Modi began by paying tributes to Mangeshkar.

''Her voice mesmerised and inspired the country for such a long time,'' the prime minister said, adding that it filled the country with emotions.

He said her contribution has strengthened the cultural heritage and unity of the country.

''She sang in 36 languages and this in itself is an inspiring example for the country's unity,'' Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

