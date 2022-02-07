People waiting to see DMK govt out, says BJP leader
The people of Tamil Nadu are waiting to see the DMK government out of power, BJP State president K Annamalai said here on Monday.
There was a shortage of vaccines against Covid-19 in Coimbatore district after the DMK came to power, he said while introducing the BJP candidates for the urban civic polls.
Referring to the virtual election campaign by Chief Minister M K Stalin, Annamalai said the DMK chief has started telling lies and decided to campaign against the BJP.
Joining issue with Stalin on his remarks that the BJP imposed NEET on the States, he said the BJP was instrumental in providing double the medical seats that were given during the Congress rule. He added that the NEET was not against the students or the State. He alleged that DMK was opposing NEET only because the party functionaries were running medical colleges.
