Former Costa Rica president set to face upstart economist in April runoff

Former Costa Rican President Jose Maria Figueres is set to face Rodrigo Chaves, an ex-finance minister, in a presidential runoff in April, preliminary results showed, pitting a grandee of the establishment against an economically-orthodox outsider.

Based on returns from nearly 80% of polling stations, Figueres secured 27.3% of the vote on Sunday, with former World Bank official Chaves at 16.7% of the preliminary tally. Chaves, who has carved out an anti-establishment reputation since leaving the finance ministry in May 2020 under outgoing center-left President Carlos Alvarado, had been running fourth in recent opinion polls before surging into contention.

The current president cannot seek a second consecutive term. Analysts have described Chaves as socially conservative, pro-law and order and economically liberal.

Chaves pushed aside the challenge of Fabricio Alvarado of the neo-Pentecostal New Republic Party, who was the runner-up in the Central American country's 2018 election. To win the first round outright, the top candidate had to secure more than 40% of the votes. The two leading contenders will, as a result, face each other in an April 3 runoff vote.

Chaves, who during the campaign rejected accusations he had been censured for sexual harassment earlier in his career, urged Figueres to pursue a dignified approach in the run-off campaign. "I have been attacked by few, but very viciously. If I made a mistake, I apologize," he told supporters.

Figueres, who governed from 1994 to 1998 under the centrist National Liberation Party (PLN), had been a slight favorite heading into the first round, according to opinion polls. All 57 seats of the national legislative assembly are also up for grabs. A divided legislature is likely, with local media forecasting Figueres' PLN would win the most seats with 19, but well short of a majority.

Costa Ricans have said they want their next leader to tackle corruption and high unemployment rates during a four-year term. The electoral tribunal said voting went smoothly across the country on Sunday and reported a preliminary turnout of about 60%.

The national assembly, among other responsibilities, is due to negotiate important financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

