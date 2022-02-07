Left Menu

Hijab row a conspiracy to poison young minds: Cong Karnataka president Shivakumar

The controversy over wearing of hijab in colleges is part of a conspiracy to poison the minds of the young people, Karnataka PCC president D K Shivakumar said on Monday.Addressing a press meet at the district Congress committee office here, he said the hijab row is an insult to our country and against the tradition of the land. He said the coastal region has its own history, culture and human resources and is known as an educational hub.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 19:44 IST
Hijab row a conspiracy to poison young minds: Cong Karnataka president Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy over wearing of hijab in colleges is part of a conspiracy to poison the minds of the young people, Karnataka PCC president D K Shivakumar said on Monday.

Addressing a press meet at the district Congress committee office here, he said the ''hijab row is an insult to our country and against the tradition of the land.'' He said the coastal region has its own history, culture and human resources and is known as an educational hub. An attempt is being made to change the tradition and poison young minds by fuelling the hijab row.

He instead of addressing several issues like unemployment and petrol price hike, sensitive issues like hijab-wearing are being raked up by vested interests.

Shivakumar expressed the hope that the students will soon get justice on the hijab issue as all have faith in the constitution.

On Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar’s statements on the row, Shivakumar said the minister has the responsibility to abide by the oath taken in the assembly. Earlier, talking to reporters at the airport here, he alleged the BJP is trying to create unrest among the students and public over the issue. He claimed that the saffron party has been following this line since its inception.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022