Congress has become 'Tukde Tukde gang' leader, banks on 'divide & rule' policy

Attacking the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the party was banking on its "divide and rule" policy and had become the leader of "tukde tukde gang". "Congress policy is 'divide and rule'. Congress has become the leader of the 'tukde tukde' gang. Congress won several elections due to their 'Garibi Hatao' slogan but failed to do that. Then the poor of this country voted them out. The opposition has raised the issue of inflation here, it would have been better if they have raised that matter while their government was in power. In the pandemic also our government tried to tackle inflation."

"Had Congress been in power today, it would have blamed COVID for the rising inflation and moved ahead. During 2014-2020 the inflation rate was below 5 per cent. Opposition cannot take a breath without uttering 'Modi'. They have been disconnected from grassroots and are lost in files," he said. Referring to Congress leader P Chidambaram, Prime Minister said the former Union Minister was these days writing articles on the economy in newspapers. "In 2012, he said that the public was not troubled when they have to spend Rs 15 on a water bottle and Rs 20 on ice cream but the public can not tolerate a Rs 1 increase in prices of wheat and rice," the Prime Minister said.

Tearing into the opposition Congress further the Prime Minister said, "Those who have ruled the nation for so many years and are used to living in palatial houses have forgotten to speak about the welfare of the small farmer. For India's progress, it is important to empower the small farmer. The small farmer will strengthen India's progress. " He said some people have a problem with 'Make in India' because, for them, it means that there will be no corruption, they will not be able to gather money.

"We do not agree with the approach of scaring our youth, wealth creators and entrepreneurs. One can have suggestions on 'Make in India' but which mindset can say it will fail? Those making fun of 'Make in India' have become a joke themselves," Prime Minister added. The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

