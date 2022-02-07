Bihar BJP chief attacks Nitish, JD(U) hits back

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar came under fresh attack on Monday from state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal whose party seems annoyed with junior ally JD(U)'s shrill demands for special assistance from the Centre.

The chief minister's party hit back, producing a document submitted before the Centre by Deputy CM Tarkishor Prasad, the BJP's leader in the state assembly, in which ''progressive decline'' in Bihar's share of central taxes had been cited.

Jaiswal, who is also the Lok Sabha member from Pashchim Champaran, came out with a lengthy Facebook post asserting that Bihar was already getting more central help than states like Maharashtra and West Bengal, which were almost of the same demographic size.

He also pointed out deficiencies of the state like sub-optimal resource utilisation, hostile attitude towards entrepreneurship and reluctance to pursue an aggressive policy of population control.

Although Jaiswal took no name in his post, he left little doubt about the target of his attack.

The former BJP chief whip attached a screenshot of questions raised in Lok Sabha last week by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, the JD(U)'s national president, and Kaushalendra Kumar who is the party MP from Nalanda, the home turf of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The JD(U) MPs had sought to know whether Narendra Modi government would consider ''special category status'', on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and states of the North East, for Bihar and other states identified as economically and industrially backward by NITI Aayog recently.

The demand for special status has been a political plank of sorts for Nitish Kumar ever since he came to power in 2005. His contention has been that Bihar was adversely hit by the creation of Jharkhand whereby the parent state, ravaged by droughts and floods, got deprived of mineral reserves and industrial units.

A resolution in support of the demand was passed unanimously by the assembly in 2006 though parties have been aligning their stance to the equation shared with governments at the Centre.

The screenshot shared by Jaiswal also contained the categorical reply of Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh who said there was no pran to grant special status to Bihar or any other state and also explained the reasons for the same.

The state BJP chief, whose running feud with the JD(U) on issues ranging from prohibition in Bihar to alleged denigration of Emperor Asoka keep making headlines, decided to twist the knife.

Pulling no punches, he praised the efforts being made by industries minister Shahnawaz Hussain, his party colleague, but underscored the need for ''cooperation of the entire council of ministers''. Lauding the success of PPP model in Gujarat, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ruled as CM for over a decade, the BJP leader said ''Bihar gets done in because of a mindset that treats as a villain anybody who wishes to set up a new business''.

Jaiswal also called out the state government for its failure to fully utilise money received as part of a special package announced by the prime minister and cited the example of a proposed airport in his own Lok Sabha constituency, a project hanging fire because of non-availability of land.

He made a veiled attack on the chief minister's approach towards population control, saying ''if we keep thinking that things will come under control with the spread of education, it will be too late before the population stabilises''.

In a dig at the CM, Jaiswal remarked that ''public funds must not be splurged on hotels and bus stops. These can be built better under PPP model. Government money should be used for welfare of the poor, not to keep its departments happy''.

Partners in power for over a decade, the JD(U) and the BJP have held divergent views on many issues.

The JD(U)'s rebuttal came from party MLC and spokesman Neeraj Kumar, who urged Jaiswal to go through the written statement of Tarkishor Prasad for the pre-budget meeting of state finance ministers.

In the document that runs into several pages, Prasad, who holds the finance portfolio, has contended that the state's share in central taxes ''grew till 2018-19 but has witnessed a progressive decline since then''.

''Bihar has come a long way since the days when Jaiswal's parliamentary constituency used to be notorious for being a hub of kidnappers. Now it is making waves for the start-up zone in Chanpatia, a testimony to the resilience of artisans who were forced to return from their places of work during lockdown,'' said Kumar, a former state minister.

''Grant of special status to Bihar will not be an act of charity. The state has suffered many injustices. Jaiswal would be using his political influence in the right direction if he supports this demand and help his motherland get its rightful due, for which Nitish Kumar has been fighting,'' said the JD(U) leader, betraying indignation.

