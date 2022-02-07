Left Menu

Spain's Socialists propose commission to probe Catholic Church abuses

The commission would include experts, victims' associations and the clergy and it would submit a report to the government and the judicial system, Hector Gomez, spokesperson for the Socialist group in the lower house, said on Monday. Suspected abuse of children has been in the spotlight in the country since El Pais newspaper reported it found 1,200 cases two months ago - leading to several proposed means of investigation without any yet fully starting to delve into the allegations and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-02-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 20:53 IST
Spain's Socialists propose commission to probe Catholic Church abuses
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's ruling Socialist Party proposed on Monday creating an independent commission headed by the country's ombudsman to investigate sexual abuse of minors by Catholic Church staff. The commission would include experts, victims' associations and the clergy and it would submit a report to the government and the judicial system, Hector Gomez, spokesperson for the Socialist group in the lower house, said on Monday.

Suspected abuse of children has been in the spotlight in the country since El Pais newspaper reported it found 1,200 cases two months ago - leading to several proposed means of investigation without any yet fully starting to delve into the allegations and bring the perpetrators to justice. Last month, the conference of bishops announced it would set up commissions at diocese level to hear complaints from abuse victims..

Last week, the public prosecutor gave its regional offices 10 days to provide the results of judicial investigations while parliament approved eventually holding a vote on whether to set up its own investigation into the issue after a proposal by some small leftist parties. The socialists, which rule in a minority coalition with junior partner far-left Unidas Podemos, filed a request to parliament on Monday to drum up support from other political groups for creating the ombudsman-led commission.

Minister Felix Bolanos, who handles government relations with the Church, told Cadena Ser radio station the government wanted to protect the victims, ensuring they are heard in a friendly and confidential environment. "Some victims rightfully want to make their story public ..., but there may be dozens of victims who don't want to make their story public because it is too painful," Bolanos said.

Other parties back the proposed public investigation in parliament precisely to shed light on the all the alleged abuses and possible cover ups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022