Parliament proceedings adjourned for 1 hour in memory of Lata Mangeshkar; MP govt announces museum showcasing her songs at birthplace Indore

Both Houses of Parliament on Monday adjourned proceedings for one hour in memory of Lata Mangeshkar while the Madhya Pradesh government announced that a music academy and a museum showcasing all songs of the iconic singer will be set up at her birthplace in Indore.

As Mangeshkar's nephew Adinath collected her ashes from Shivaji Park in Mumbai where she was cremated with full state honours on Sunday, Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam and state Congress president Nana Patole urged the state government that a memorial be built at the cremation site. There is no word yet from the Mangeshkar family on where the ashes will be immersed.

Reacting to the demand, the Shiv Sena, which is heading the ruling coalition with the Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra, said there should be no politics over the issue. The demand assumes significance as the sprawling park in Dadar is also the site where Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray was cremated in 2012 and his memorial built there despite opposition from civic groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Mangeshkar at the start of his reply to the debate on the President's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, saying her contribution strengthened the unity of the country.

''Her voice mesmerised and inspired the country for such a long time,'' Modi said, adding that it filled the country with emotions.

The prime minister said her contribution has strengthened the cultural heritage and unity of the country. ''She sang in 36 languages and this in itself is an inspiring example for the country's unity.'' Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the Indian music industry has suffered an ''irreparable loss'' in the 75th year of Independence with the passing away of the 'melody queen', and adjourned the proceedings of the House for an hour as a mark of respect to her.

''She was famous as 'melody queen' (suron ki malika) both within the country and outside,'' Birla said reading out the obituary reference.

Recalling her performance at the Central hall of Parliament to mark the Golden Jubilee of Independence in 1997, Birla said her song -- 'Saare Jahan se Acha Hindustan Hamara ' -- is 'engraved' in our memory forever.

''Her demise has caused irreparable loss to music, art and culture.'' Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said India is ''struck silent'' in the passing away of Mangeshkar and adjourned the proceedings of the House for an hour.

''Lataji had a special quality and intricate ability to connect herself with the songs she sang at a deeper level which led to creation of masterpieces that left one and all mesmerised across the globe,'' he said.

''Her distinguished and long career ran parallel to that of free India over the last 75 years, capturing the trials and tribulations of the times. India is struck silent with her passing away in the 75th year of Independence.'' Mangeshkar had also served as a Nominated Member of the Rajya Sabha from November 1999 to November 2005.

''Lataji's success in the field of music exemplifies her tenacity and sheer will power to carve her own niche and excel in it. Her rise to fame elucidates her grit, determination, hard work and passion that will serve as a benchmark for others, especially women to emulate and commemorate,'' Naidu said.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sapling in memory of Mangeshkar, and announced that a music academy, a museum showcasing all the songs sung by the melody queen, and a college named after her will be established in Indore.

A statue of the singer will also be installed in Indore, and an award named after her would be given in the state on her birth anniversary, he said on the occasion.

In Mumbai, Assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told PTI that Adinath, son of Lata Mangeshkar's brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar,” collected the 'asthi kalash' (urn).

Ram Kadam, the BJP MLA from Mumbai, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “On behalf of crores of Mangeshkar's admirers and music lovers, I humbly request you to build a memorial at the same place at the Shivaji Park where she was consigned to flames.” Nana Patole said a memorial of international standard dedicated to Lata didi should be built and located at the Shivaji Park.

The Congress leader told reporters that such a memorial will remind people from India and other parts of the world about Mangeshkar's melodious and timeless voice.

Asked about the demand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, whose party also controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, told reporters that the country has to think about a memorial dedicated to a great personality like Mangeshkar.

“Some people have made a demand to build didi's (Mangeshkar) memorial (at Shivaji Park). Please don't do politics (over it). She is ours…of the country and the world,” he said.

There should be a museum of international standards dedicated to the 'melody queen', the Rajya Sabha MP said.

“The Maharashtra government and the Centre will surely build a fitting memorial because she was not a political leader, but an invaluable treasure,” the Sena's chief spokesperson added. PTI JD NAB ANZ LAL PR KK GSN GSN GSN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)