K’taka CM holds meeting with state MPs; discusses state & central projects

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday held a meeting with state MPs here and discussed various issues with them ahead of the presentation of the state budget next month.

Cutting across party lines, 27 MPs of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha attended the two-hour long meeting.

It was also attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba and Union Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Interacting with reporters after the meeting, Bommai said, ''There was a detail discussion with the MPs… We discussed about various state and central projects related to irrigation, railways, roads ports and urban development.'' The members of parliament (MPs) were informed about the steps being taken by the state government towards implementation of some key projects, and how they should take them up at the central level for faster implementation, he said.

The chief minister further said the Union finance minister assured him that she will take steps to implement the proposals concerning the state announced in Budget 2022-23.

Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, also assured that the sanctions made under the 15th Finance Commission will reach the state government, he added.

The CM said there was no delay in implementation of projects in the state, but land acquisition has been a problem for which steps are being taken.

After the meeting, Bommai called on four central ministers separately and made representation on the state issues.

He plans to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday.

PTI LUX SRY

