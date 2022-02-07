Dera Sacha Sauda chief granted 21-day furlough, SGPC links it to polls

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a prison sentence in a Haryana jail, was granted three week’s furlough on Monday, a reprieve that the SGPC linked to the assembly polls.

In a statement in Amritsar, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami accused the BJP of spoiling the atmosphere in the country “for the purpose of gaining political advantage in the elections”.

Dhami claimed that the move would harm communal harmony in Punjab.

The 21-day furlough comes just days ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab, where the sect has a large number of followers, particularly in Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala and Muktsar.

Questioned earlier by reporters, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar rejected any link between the sect leader’s release from Sunaria jail in Rohtak district and the Punjab elections on February 20.

''I think it is a coincidence and has no connection with the polls,” he said.

The sect chief is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

Sources said he has been granted furlough to meet his family in Gurugram. He had applied for it to the Sunaria jail superintendent and later a recommendation from the concerned officials in Gurugram was also sought.

The dera chief was brought out of the prison under heavy security. In the evening, he reached the Gurugram ashram where his family was waiting for him.

A police contingent was also deployed around the ashram.

CM Khattar said a prisoner who has completed three years of his term can apply for furlough. This is followed by a process which includes clearances from the administration and the involvement of police and jail authorities.

''There are court decisions that if prisoner wants furlough after three years, he can take it,'' Khattar, who heads the BJP-JJP government in the state, said.

''It is his right and he has got it,” he said.

Haryana's Jail Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala told reporters that the furlough was granted by Rohtak Divisional Commissioner on the recommendation received from the concerned officials.

He also asserted that the furlough was not connected to the polls in some states, including Punjab, and said it was a legal right.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Haryana of “playing a political game”, asking them to immediately rectify the ''mistake'' and apologise to Punjabis and particularly the Sikhs.

He claimed that the Sirsa sect chief head has been interrogated earlier in connection with the desecration in 2015 of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot district.

“The BJP does not want to see a peaceful Punjab, that is why Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been brought out,'' Dhami claimed.

He said the Sikh sentiment would never tolerate this and the move will be strongly opposed.

Last year, the dera chief was granted emergency parole for a day to meet his ailing mother. He has also been out of jail on a couple of occasions for medical treatment.

However, this is for the first time that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 54, will remain out of prison for such a long period.

Haryana's Jail Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala told reporters that the furlough was granted by Rohtak Divisional Commissioner on the recommendation received from the concerned officials.

He also asserted that the furlough was not connected to the polls in some states, including Punjab, and said it was a legal right.

Some followers gathered outside the dera headquarters in Sirsa after hearing about the sect leader’s furlough. ''I am immensely happy with the development,'' a woman follower said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)