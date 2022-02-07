Left Menu

Gupkar alliance to meet on Feb 23 to discuss Delimitation Commission draft report

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:40 IST
Gupkar alliance to meet on Feb 23 to discuss Delimitation Commission draft report
  • Country:
  • India

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) - a conglomerate of five mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir - will meet on February 23 to discuss the situation in the wake of the draft report of the Delimitation Commission, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for February 13.

''We are not surprised at the draft recommendation of Delimitation Commission. The PDP has from the outset expressed apprehensions that this Commission is set up to advance the BJP agenda,'' she told reporters here.

'''Constituencies have been redrawn in such a way that it would not matter whether they (Muslims in Jammu division) vote or not,''' she alleged.

Mufti said the PAGD will meet on February 23 to discuss the situation.

The draft report has proposed an overhaul of assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir and has been criticised by most parties including the National Conference, PDP, Congress, Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone, the CPI(M) and JK Awami National Conference (ANC).

On Monday, hundreds of BJP activists tendered resignation to protest the proposed merger of Suchetgarh assembly constituency in Jammu district.

''They want to convert Gandhi's India into Godse's India. Jammu and Kashmir has become a laboratory for that. Just like they have created a mess by the Delimitation Commission here, same will be done soon elsewhere in the country,'' the former chief minister alleged.

On the hijab controversy in Karnataka, Mehbooba Mufti alleged that it was an ''excuse to keep Muslim girls away from education'''.

She also condemned the recent arrest of journalists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022