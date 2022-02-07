Left Menu

Akhilesh seeks action officer for 'preventing' differently abled man from voting for SP

Yadav tagged a video of the man on his Twitter handle, making the claim.Surendra Singh, a resident of Jagrajpur village in Fatehabad constituency, had alleged that a polling officer did not let him vote for the Samajwadi Party.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:50 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday demanded the suspension of a polling officer, who allegedly prevented a differently abled man from casting his vote for the party. Yadav tagged a video of the man on his Twitter handle, making the claim.

Surendra Singh, a resident of Jagrajpur village in Fatehabad constituency, had alleged that a polling officer did not let him vote for the Samajwadi Party. He alleged that the officer took way his ballot paper and voted in favour of the BJP. The incident allegedly took place on Sunday when a polling team went to the Fatehabad constituency to conduct voting for the Assembly polls for those above 80 years of age and persons with disabilities. The returning officer of the Fatehabad constituency denied the allegations and said the man voted as per his wish and he is making false accusations. Returning Officer J P Pandey in a statement said Singh earlier had no objection. ''Later, when the polling team was about to leave for Poothpura village, Surendra Singh stopped the car of the team with the help of villagers, making false allegations,'' he said. ''As I got the news about the incident, I went to the spot along with the BDO, Fatehabad, naib- tehsildar, regional police and interacted with the villagers. After satisfying the villagers, the team was sent to Poothpura village,'' he added. The officer said the polling team and the micro observer told him that Singh had voted himself and he is ''making false allegations''.

In a video, Singh is also seen arguing with a polling team, claiming that he wanted to vote for ''cycle'', the symbol of the Samajwadi Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

