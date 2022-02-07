UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav welcomes Mamata Banerjee to Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday. Banerjee is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh to "support Akhilesh Yadav for upcoming state Assembly elections" that are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning from February 10.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said, "Had defeated (BJP) in Bengal together, now will defeat (them) in UP. It is my promise to Didi, we will win again. Warm welcome and greetings to Didi in UP!" Earlier, Banerjee informed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not contest the Uttar Pradesh elections but will field candidates in the state in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. We (TMC) will contest from Uttar Pardesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," she said, reflecting her national ambitions in the next general elections. The Trinamool Congress is seeking to increase its footprint nationally ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

