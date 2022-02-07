Left Menu

Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto for UP Assembly polls on Tuesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to release Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Tuesday morning in Lucknow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 22:09 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The release of BJP's manifesto 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' was postponed as a mark of respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died of multi-organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92. As per highly placed sources in the party, BJP's manifesto may include issues of nationalism, development, good governance and development of Kashi Mathura.

The release of BJP's manifesto 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' was postponed as a mark of respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died of multi-organ failure on Sunday at the age of 92. As per highly placed sources in the party, BJP's manifesto may include issues of nationalism, development, good governance and development of Kashi Mathura.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

