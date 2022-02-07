Cong family-centric party, only BJP works for all sections of society: Nadda tells U'khand voters

Terming the Congress ''a family-centric party'', BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said only his party works for all sections of society and appealed to people to vote it back to power in Uttarakhand for uninterrupted development.

At his rallies in Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, Nadda exuded confidence that the people of Uttarakhand have made up their mind about ''rejecting the negative and anti-poor politics of the Congress'' and go along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his development journey.

Before beginning his campaign, the BJP president offered prayers at the Bagnath temple in Bageshwar.

At the rally, he said, ''Whenever the Congress comes to power in Uttarakhand, it works for the development of one family and sets new benchmarks of corruption. But when BJP comes to power in the state, it scripts a story of growth.'' People know this and the BJP is all set to return to power for the second consecutive time in the state, Nadda said.

Asking the Congress to tell the people what they had done for the state while in power, he said, ''All parties have become confined to serving families. BJP is the only party which works for all sections of society.'' Accusing the Congress of indulging in the divisive politics of caste and religion in Uttarakhand, he said the BJP had established the state as an investment destination.

