Improve performance to ensure Cong's win in next assembly polls: Raj CM to MLAs

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken also addressed the MLAs.He said the Rajasthan assembly elections are important for the party high command.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-02-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 22:24 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday asked the party MLAs to improve their performance to make sure that the Congress retains the power in the assembly elections next year.

While addressing the Congress' Chintan Shivir being organised at a hotel on Jaipur-Delhi road here, he said MLAs need to go among the masses and improve their performance, the party sources said.

He said whatever the MLAs have demanded for their constituencies, it was provided by the government.

“I want the party to repeat the government in 2023. The BJP is doing propaganda without doing anything. And here, despite delivering development works, the publicity part is lacking,” he was quoted as saying by the sources.

The Congress leader asked the MLAs to publicise the government schemes and achievements among the masses at the ground level. AICC general secretary Ajay Maken also addressed the MLAs.

He said the Rajasthan (assembly) elections are important for the party high command. The sources added that Maken also held one-to-one meetings with the MLAs, where they shared their grievances and suggestions to strengthen the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

