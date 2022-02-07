Left Menu

Bill in LS to exclude community from SC list of J'khand, add others in ST list of state

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 22:30 IST
Bill in LS to exclude community from SC list of J'khand, add others in ST list of state
  • Country:
  • India

A bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday to ''omit'' Bhogta community from the list of Scheduled Castes in Jharkhand and for inclusion of certain communities in the lists of Scheduled Tribes in the state.

As Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda was introducing the 'Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022', Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government should bring a comprehensive list for inclusion in the lists. He said the measure should not be piecemeal in nature.

Munda said a research paper is prepared for each community and the state and the Centre discuss the issue before bringing a bill in parliament.

The Bill was later introduced by a voice vote. PTI NAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
2
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022