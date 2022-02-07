Delhi Cong begins distributing applications forms to ticket seekers for civic polls

The Delhi Congress on Monday began giving out applications forms to ticket seekers for the civic polls, asking them to furnish details of their social media presence, civic issues in their wards and how they plan to win the election.

It also asked the ticket-seekers to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 5,000 while depositing the form.

Party workers crowded the Delhi Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, at the DDU Marg and all the district offices of the party from where the forms were being distributed, party leaders said.

''We have reports of a large number of forms being distributed from the state office and 14 district offices. The exact figure is, however, was not available. Party workers queued up at DPCC office till late evening,'' said Delhi Congress communication department vice-chairman Parvez Alam.

The last day to submit the application form is February 15.

Apart from basic details about the applicants and their family members, the four-page form also asked ticket-seekers to give details about their presence on popular social media platforms.

They will have to inform the party about the subscribers on 'likes' on his accounts in Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and YouTube. The person will also have to reveal since when he/she has been active on the platforms. The form also sought details of the work done by the applicant for the party and his/her political and social achievements. It has also asked them to explain three main problems in their wards and suggestions for the election manifesto. Election for the 272 wards of the three municipal corporations in Delhi is likely to be held in April. The Congress lost the last three municipal polls in 2007, 2012 and 2017 to the BJP.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said there was heavy demand for forms for the MCD election, and the party has given a week for the aspirations to submit them. The Congress will finalise its candidates for the MCD elections at the earliest so that they get sufficient time for campaigning, he said.

''Winnability will be a major factor but we will make sure that party workers and leaders who took part in all programmes and events besides helping people during the Covid pandemic get tickets,'' Kumar said.

In the previous municipal polls, the BJP registered an impressive victory in the three corporations by winning a total of 181 of 272 wards. The BJP's closest rival, AAP, managed to win only 49 while the Congress won 31 wards.

The AAP which defeated the BJP hands down in Assembly polls in 2020, is leaving no stone unturned to come to power at the civic bodies.

