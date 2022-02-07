No politics in Kodanadu heist case, asserts TN CM Stalin during campaign for civic poll

There is no politics or ulterior motive in the government taking up further investigation into the Kodanadu heist and murder case, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday in his virtual campaign for the urban civic polls. In his 'Let our governance continue in local bodies as well,' election address delivered virtually for Salem District, Stalin referred to AIADMK top leader and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami's accusation against DMK vis-a-vis making 'false electoral promises (in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly election)'. Rejecting that allegation, the Chief Minister listed his party-led government fulfilling assurances made to the people.

Addressing as many as 2,29,216 grievance petitions under the 'Chief Minister in your Constitutency' initiative, fare-free travel for women in town buses, the Rs 4,000 assistance to people for the COVID-19 pandemic and slashing State-run 'Aavin' milk price by Rs 3 formed part of a string of poll assurance related initiatives cited by Stalin. ''All these were only some of the promises implemented during 8 months (after assuming office in May 2021). Where were Palaniswami hiding all these 8 months,'' Stalin asked. The Chief Minister asked what locus standi Palaniswami had to blame the DMK government when the AIADMK regime led by him (during 2017-2021) could not find out the 'real culprit' in the 2017 Kodanadu heist and murder case.

The AIADMK had all along been accusing the DMK of making false promises ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The ruling DMK had always rejected such allegations.

Stalin said while Palaniswami has now been claiming 'daily murder and dacoity', murder and heist happened in the Kodanadu bungalow, which was former Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa's camp office. As murder and heist happened in the Kodanadu bungalow that was identified with Jayalalithaa, the DMK chief said he had spoken during the run-up to the 2021 election about it and had assured probe into 'mysteries' related to the matter after his party assumed power. Since such an assurance was made by himself, the probe was speeded up after his party assumed power, Stalin said. Hence, ''I stepped up investigation related to it after the party assumed power (May 2021). There is neither any ulterior motive nor politics,'' the CM asserted.

The police department has both a right and duty under criminal law to carry out further proper investigation, if it gets additional information even after filing a chargesheet, he said. The probe into Kodanadu case is in keeping with the law and as per the assurances made by the DMK, Stalin said. All poll assurances would be fulfilled and to ensure that the benefits reach people, who are the beneficiaries, candidates of the DMK and its allies should emerge victorious in the February 19 urban civic polls, the CM appealed.

