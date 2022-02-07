Left Menu

Ktaka CM meets Shah, discusses state issues amid pressure to expand cabinet

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed state developments, amid pressure to carry out a cabinet reshuffle soon. I can share only after the meeting and before leaving to Bengaluru, he told reporters adding, I will meet them if they confirm. Bommai is under pressure to expand or rejig his cabinet soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 23:04 IST
Ktaka CM meets Shah, discusses state issues amid pressure to expand cabinet
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed state developments, amid pressure to carry out a cabinet reshuffle soon. Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, gave a summary of the achievements of his government over the past six months.

''At the same time, the CM discussed the state of affairs (in Karnataka) with Amit Shah ji,'' an official statement said.

Bommai also submitted a study conducted by ISAAC on benefits of the pro-people schemes on the poor, it said.

Shah appreciated the achievements of the state government in the meeting, it added. Earlier during the day, the chief minister said that he would discuss cabinet reshuffle with the top party leaders provided he gets an appointment.

''These issues can be discussed if the central leadership gives time. I cannot share immediately. I can share only after the meeting and before leaving (to Bengaluru),'' he told reporters adding, ''I will meet them if they confirm.'' Bommai is under pressure to expand or rejig his cabinet soon. However, as per sources, it will be done after the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur. There are currently 30 ministers in the Karnataka Cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

The chief minister plans to meet BJP National President J P Nadda on Tuesday to discuss political developments in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
2
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022