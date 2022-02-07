PDP's full support to M K Stalin's initiative to bring Opp parties on one platform: Mufti
People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Monday extended full support to efforts of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to unite all opposition parties on a single platform for ''thwarting BJP's agenda''.
''I appreciate @mkstalin ji's initiative to get opposition parties on one platform to thwart BJPs communal & divisive agenda. PDP extends its full support,'' Mufti tweeted.
The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has written a one-page letter to Stalin, which she posted on Twitter.
