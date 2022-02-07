Left Menu

BJP deploys big guns in Goa as campaign enters last lap; manifesto on Feb 8

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-02-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 23:19 IST
With just a week left for voting in the Goa assembly polls, the ruling BJP is stepping up campaigning with its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, set to address physical election rallies in the state over the next few days.

The party will release its election manifesto on Tuesday.

Besides Modi and Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, among others, will address public meetings ahead of the polling on February 14 for the 40-member assembly, the party said on Monday.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade told reporters that the Prime Minister will be addressing an election meeting in support of party candidates on February 10 at Mapusa town, 9km from here.

“It will be a mega rally of the party which will be attended by central and state leaders,” Tanavade said.

He said the poll campaigning has been going on in full swing in the state under the leadership of BJP's election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and a team consisting of Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Darshana Jardosh, general secretary in-charge of Goa C T Ravi and others.

He said Gadkari will release the BJP's manifesto on February 8 in Panaji and later address rallies in Fatorda and Navelim.

On February 9, Shah will take part in door-to-door campaign and afterwards hold two rallies in Bicholim and Sankhalim, Tanavade said.

On the same day (Feb 9), Singh will hold poll meetings at Ponda and Vasco towns, he added.

