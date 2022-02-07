UP polls: SP's Noida candidate alleges harassment by cops

The Samajwadi Party candidate in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Noida on Monday alleged harassment by police and cast aspersions over the fairness of the assembly elections.

SP's Sunil Chaudhary threatened to commit suicide along with his family if his grievances are not addressed.

The 43-year-old SP candidate alleged that he was being threatened and his party workers being harassed late in the night by the police to ensure the victory of BJP's sitting Noida MLA Pankaj Singh but the BJP's Noida unit trashed the charge and said Chaudhary should approach the administration with his complaint.

Chaudhary had lost to Singh, who had secured over 64 percent of the total votes polled, on the seat in the 2017 assembly election.

There was no official response from the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, even as officials who spoke to PTI on condition of anonymity said the charges were baseless.

“Nobody can stop anyone from levelling such allegations but if there is any allegation, it should be raised at an appropriate forum and due probe would be done,” a police official said.

Chaudhary said he has already filed complaints against police and other officials with the election authorities in Lucknow and Delhi, besides presenting his case to the local poll returning officer in Noida.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, “I ask the people of Noida if nobody should fight an election against a king. Have I made a mistake by filing the nomination? Can I not win the election, or is it certain that only he (Singh) can win?” “I do not think fair elections are possible. They think they are losing ground by seeing huge support for me,” he claimed, as his wife and two children sat by his side along with SP office-bearers.

Chaudhary alleged that the house of an SP worker was attacked recently after she raised slogans in his support while police personnel tore down posters at her home.

“If that is how elections will be held, then I don't think I will be able to fight polls. All four of us in the family have decided and want to say in front of you all. If the harassment continues like this, we will commit suicide,” he told reporters.

While the MLA did not respond to the allegations, BJP's Noida unit spokesperson Tanmay Shankar dismissed the charges.

“During the election phase the administration is working round the clock and why not take your case to it! The administration will probe the matter and take suitable action if there's any truth in the allegations,” Shankar told PTI.

Chaudhary also accused Police Commissioner Alok Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh of providing undue favour to the BJP.

Talking to the press, his wife also claimed harassment and said the family cannot fight elections if “atrocities” continued on them.

“All this is happening to ensure victory of that king's son,” Chaudhary claimed, referring to senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Voting for assembly polls in Noida will take place on February 10. Election results will be announced on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)