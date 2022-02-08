Left Menu

Tunisian president says he will not interfere in judiciary -presidency

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 08-02-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 00:08 IST
Tunisian president says he will not interfere in judiciary -presidency
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Monday he will not interfere in the judiciary, a day after he announced he was dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council, the presidency's page on Facebook said.

Speaking during a meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Saied said he took the decision to dissolve the council, one of the few remaining state bodies still able to act independently of him, because it "became a necessity".

On Sunday, Tunisian judges rejected the move that they see as undermining their independence, setting up a new struggle over his consolidation of power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022