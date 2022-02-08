Tunisian president says he will not interfere in judiciary -presidency

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Monday he will not interfere in the judiciary, a day after he announced he was dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council, the presidency's page on Facebook said.

Speaking during a meeting with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, Saied said he took the decision to dissolve the council, one of the few remaining state bodies still able to act independently of him, because it "became a necessity".

On Sunday, Tunisian judges rejected the move that they see as undermining their independence, setting up a new struggle over his consolidation of power.

