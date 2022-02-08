Two SSB constables, commandant's wife booked by CBI for taking bribes

The CBI has booked two constables of border-guarding force SSB along with wife of a commandant for taking bribes in the recruitment of drivers and tradesman in the force during the year 2016, officials said.

The CBI had received a complaint from the vigilance department of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) which became the basis of a preliminary inquiry against the then Inspector General Sarwan Kumar, Commandant S K Sharma, Commandant and other officials for alleged corrupt practices in the recruitment process.

During the year-long preliminary inquiry, it surfaced that Constables Mukesh Kumar Chaodhari and Puran Mal Gurjar were allegedly collecting bribes from candidates giving reference of a 'Madam', they said.

The FIR alleged that Gurjar, who was posted at the Gurgaon residence of Anjali Sharma as helper, was passing on telephonic instructions to Chaodhari for collection of money from the candidates with specific reference of 'Madam'.

''It has also been revealed that the 'Madam' referred to is Anjali Sharma, wife of S.K. Sharma, Commandant,'' the FIR alleged.

The preliminary inquiry showed that Chaodhari allegedly came in contact with aspiring candidates and their relatives in Rajasthan and demanded Rs 3-4 lakh from each candidate for their selection in SSB as Constable (Tradesman) and Constable (Driver), the FIR alleged.

He assured these candidates for their selection with the help of his sources in SSB, it said.

''It is further revealed that the suspected persons were involved in illegal collection of money from the candidates for running a recruitment racket. The examination of SSB for the post of Constable (Tradesman) and (Driver)-2016 was conducted at various places all over India. However, all the administrative work was guided from the Recruitment Cell, SSB, New Delhi,'' the FIR alleged.

