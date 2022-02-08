Left Menu

Two SSB constables, commandant's wife booked by CBI for taking bribes

The examination of SSB for the post of Constable Tradesman and Driver-2016 was conducted at various places all over India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 00:14 IST
Two SSB constables, commandant's wife booked by CBI for taking bribes
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has booked two constables of border-guarding force SSB along with wife of a commandant for taking bribes in the recruitment of drivers and tradesman in the force during the year 2016, officials said.

The CBI had received a complaint from the vigilance department of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) which became the basis of a preliminary inquiry against the then Inspector General Sarwan Kumar, Commandant S K Sharma, Commandant and other officials for alleged corrupt practices in the recruitment process.

During the year-long preliminary inquiry, it surfaced that Constables Mukesh Kumar Chaodhari and Puran Mal Gurjar were allegedly collecting bribes from candidates giving reference of a 'Madam', they said.

The FIR alleged that Gurjar, who was posted at the Gurgaon residence of Anjali Sharma as helper, was passing on telephonic instructions to Chaodhari for collection of money from the candidates with specific reference of 'Madam'.

''It has also been revealed that the 'Madam' referred to is Anjali Sharma, wife of S.K. Sharma, Commandant,'' the FIR alleged.

The preliminary inquiry showed that Chaodhari allegedly came in contact with aspiring candidates and their relatives in Rajasthan and demanded Rs 3-4 lakh from each candidate for their selection in SSB as Constable (Tradesman) and Constable (Driver), the FIR alleged.

He assured these candidates for their selection with the help of his sources in SSB, it said.

''It is further revealed that the suspected persons were involved in illegal collection of money from the candidates for running a recruitment racket. The examination of SSB for the post of Constable (Tradesman) and (Driver)-2016 was conducted at various places all over India. However, all the administrative work was guided from the Recruitment Cell, SSB, New Delhi,'' the FIR alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022