Left Menu

Rajasthan: BJP delegation meets Guv, seeks CBI probe into REET paper leak

A BJP delegation on Monday met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, demanding a CBI inquiry into the REET paper leak and expressing concern over an incident, in which the partys state president Satish Poonias car was surrounded by Congress workers in Bundi.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-02-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 00:18 IST
Rajasthan: BJP delegation meets Guv, seeks CBI probe into REET paper leak
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP delegation on Monday met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, demanding a CBI inquiry into the REET paper leak and expressing concern over an incident, in which the party’s state president Satish Poonia's car was surrounded by Congress workers in Bundi. The delegation was led by the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Rajendra Rathore. BJP leaders Arun Chaturvedi, Bhajanlal Sharma, Madhoram Chaudhary, Shravan Singh Bagdi, Soumya Gurjar and Laxmikant Bhardwaj were part of the delegation. Submitting a memorandum to the governor, they demanded a CBI inquiry in the REET paper leak.

Rathore said Poonia was attacked by Congress workers.

“The BJP is not afraid of such cowardly attacks. We will fight inside and outside the Assembly on issues of farmer loan waiver, REET paper leak and crime against women,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022