Left Menu

Political games of family rule, casteism to end on March 10 when UP polls results will be out: Dy CM

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-02-2022 01:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 01:18 IST
Political games of family rule, casteism to end on March 10 when UP polls results will be out: Dy CM
  • Country:
  • India

The political games that people play of family rule and casteism would be over on March 10, the day results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are announced, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Monday.

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, Sharma said that promises of opening Samajwadi kitchens and Samajwadi kirana stores are nothing but a gimmick as the people would not trust the party as it has deprived the poor of ration.

Addressing an election meeting in Goverdhan town, he advised the gathering not to get lured by the election promises made by the SP.

The deputy CM said that the Samajwadi Party got 27 lakh forms filled for a free housing scheme but not even 2,700 people benefitted when its government came to power.

He said the BJP government gave houses to 47 lakh people.

He asked the people whether other opposition leaders had visited the area to provide relief to them and added that BJP workers were there for them, despite losing three ministers and 6-7 legislators to COVID-19.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath supervised relief operation during the pandemic and could not attend the funeral of his father who died during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022