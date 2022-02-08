Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-02-2022 01:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 01:18 IST
Aggressive politics started in India after BJP came to power: Sachin Pilot
Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Monday hit out at the central government, saying aggressive politics started in the country ever since the BJP came to power.

He said democracy is such a platform where people of different ideologies and thinking speak their own words and the public decides who is right and who is wrong.

''But I do not think that violence, misbehavior, undemocratic language should be used by any person. It is a healthy tradition that we should oppose each other. Even if there are ideological differences, we should use civilized language and violence has no place in politics and should not be there,'' he told reporters.

On political appointments which are pending in Rajasthan, Pilot said everyone cannot be given a ministerial or other big post but their participation in the government can be ensured.

He said that in the recent two-three months, party president Sonia Gandhi, AICC has taken some steps in the right direction so he is confident that when the assembly elections are held in 2023, the Congress will again be able to form the government.

To a query regarding REET paper leak case, he said the government, the Congress, and AICC have taken it very seriously and some concrete action will also come out in it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

