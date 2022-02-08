Left Menu

'Attack' on BJP leader's car: Three Cong workers detained for questioning

Police here on Monday detained three Congress workers for questioning in connection with the alleged attack on the car of state BJP chief Satish Poonia. The BJP had claimed that Poonias car was pelted with stones on the Kota-Jaipur highway, a charge denied by police on Sunday.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 08-02-2022 01:28 IST
Police here on Monday detained three Congress workers for questioning in connection with the alleged attack on the car of state BJP chief Satish Poonia. The BJP had claimed that Poonia’s car was pelted with stones on the Kota-Jaipur highway, a charge denied by police on Sunday. Police, however, said they detained three Congress workers for questioning. They rejected the demand to lodge a case in this regard until the evidence surfaces. Meanwhile, BJP workers protested in Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran districts, burning effigies of Congress leaders. BJP workers, led by MLA Madan Dilawar, staged a dharna outside the Kota DIG’s residence and demanded that a case be registered. In Bundi, BJP workers led by MLA Ashok Dogera staged a protest outside the collectorate and submitted a memorandum, demanding to arrest of those responsible behind the alleged attack.

Punia was in Kota to attend a condolence meeting of a member of the erstwhile Kota royal family on Sunday.

Congress workers were upset over Poonia’s statements earlier in the day that the party tends to copy the BJP’s initiatives but lacks the brain to successfully implement them.

According to the saffron party, 25-30 local Congress workers stopped Poonia’s vehicle, showed black flags and raised slogans against him and the BJP while some pelted his car with stones. They even roughed up his personal security officer, the BJP claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

