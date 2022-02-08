Biden says U.S., Germany, NATO ready to respond to Ukraine invasion

President Joe Biden, opening a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said on Monday that the United States, Germany and NATO are ready to respond should Russia invade Ukraine.

Biden said diplomacy is the best way forward for all sides in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. The United States has vowed to impose a series of economic penalties on Moscow should it invade Ukraine.

