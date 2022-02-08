Biden says there is no need to win back trust with Germany
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 02:35 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday Germany is a totally reliable ally and there is no need to win back Germany's trust.
"There is no doubt in America's mind that Germany is an incredibly reliable ally," Biden said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
