Biden says U.S. citizens in Ukraine should leave the country over fears of Russian invasion
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 02:40 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that Americans who are in Ukraine, aside from U.S. diplomats, should leave the country because of the threat of invasion from Russia.
Biden spoke to reporters alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after the two met in the White House, mainly discussing the tensions over Russia's troop buildup near its border with Ukraine.
Biden said he would hate to see Americans caught in the cross-fire in the event of an invasion.
