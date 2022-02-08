U.S. declassifies inclusion of Honduras' Hernandez on U.S. corruption list

The United States is declassifying the inclusion of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on its Corrupt and UnDemocratic Actors List, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

The State Department included Hernandez on the list effective July 1, 2021. Inclusion on the list "generally makes the listed individuals ineligible for visas and admission to the United States," Blinken said in a statement.

