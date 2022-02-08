Biden says there is still a diplomatic off ramp for Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 02:45 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday there is still a diplomatic off-ramp for Russia in the standoff over Ukraine.
Biden and European allies have warned Russia will face stiff economic penalties if Moscow goes ahead with an invasion of Ukraine.
