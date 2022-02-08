Macron: I'm sure diplomatic push on Ukraine will get results
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-02-2022 03:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 03:45 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking after hours of talks in Moscow with Russia's Vladimir Putin, said he was sure that ramping up diplomatic contacts over the Ukraine stand-off will produce results.
"Together … I’m sure we will get a result, even if it’s not easy," Macron told a joint news conference with Putin.
