U.S. Supreme Court lets Alabama use electoral map faulted for racial bias

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let Alabama use a Republican-backed map of the state's U.S. congressional districts that a lower court found likely discriminates against Black voters, handing an important victory to Republicans as they seek to regain control of Congress in the Nov. 8 elections.

The justices granted an emergency request by Alabama's Republican Secretary of State John Merrill and two Republican legislators to put on hold the lower court's injunctions ordering the state's Republican-led legislature to redraw the map. The legislature previously approved the map delineating the borders of Alabama's seven U.S. House of Representatives districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)