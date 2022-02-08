Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Second person to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

A second person charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 has agreed to plead guilty and testify at a trial in March, according to a federal court filing on Monday. Kaleb Franks, 27, will plead guilty to kidnapping conspiracy, in a plea deal approved by prosecutors and his lawyers. The charge carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

Newsmax counter-sues Smartmatic, widening fight over U.S. election fraud claims

Right-wing U.S. television network Newsmax Media Inc on Monday countersued Smartmatic Corp, an election security firm that says it was defamed by Newsmax's coverage of the 2020 presidential election. Smartmatic sued Newsmax in November for amplifying false claims that Smartmatic voting machines rigged the election against then-President Donald Trump, who persists in falsely claiming his defeat was the result of fraud.

Factbox-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery case?

Three white men were convicted last year of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black jogger who was chased and shot while on a Sunday run in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020. A state court found Travis McMichael, 36; his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty of murder and other charges. All were sentenced to life in prison, with only Bryan given possibility of parole after 30 years.

U.S. charges China's Hytera with conspiring with ex-Motorola staff to steal technology

The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it has brought criminal charges against China-based telecommunications company Hytera, accusing it of conspiring with Motorola Solutions Inc employees to steal the American company's digital mobile radio technology. In a partially redacted indictment unsealed in Chicago, the government said Shenzhen-based Hytera Communications Corp recruited Motorola employees in Malaysia to steal proprietary trade data about the radios, known as walkie-talkies.

U.S. Supreme Court lets Alabama use electoral map faulted for racial bias

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let Alabama use a Republican-backed map of the state's U.S. congressional districts that a lower court found likely discriminates against Black voters, handing an important victory to Republicans as they seek to regain control of Congress in the Nov. 8 elections.

In a 5-4 decision, the court granted an emergency request by Alabama's Republican Secretary of State John Merrill and two Republican legislators to put on hold the lower court's injunctions ordering the state's Republican-led legislature to redraw the map.

Court sees 52 potential jurists in U.S. hate-crime trial of Arbery killers

The first round of jury selection ended late Monday with 52 potential jurists interviewed in the U.S. federal hate-crimes trial of the three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger who was chased and shot while running through a mostly white Georgia neighborhood. The final panel seated will be asked to decide whether racial animus drove the defendants to fatally pursue Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in coastal Georgia in February 2020. Gregory McMichael, 66, his son Travis McMichael, 36, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were convicted of murder in an earlier state trial.

Chicago banker gets year in prison for bribing Trump campaign official

The former head of a Chicago bank was sentenced on Monday to a year and a day in prison for approving millions of dollars in risky loans in exchange for a post in the Trump administration. Stephen Calk, 57, former chairman and chief executive of Federal Savings Bank, was convicted in July of bribery and conspiracy after prosecutors accused him of helping greenlight $16 million in unsound loans to Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for then President Donald Trump.

New Jersey joins U.S. states ending school mask mandates as Omicron ebbs

The governors of New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware on Monday said they would lift school mask mandates in the coming weeks, aiming for a return to "normalcy" as a surge in COVID-19 infections fueled by the Omicron variant abates in their states.

The change signals a desire by at least some Democratic state governors, including New Jersey's Phil Murphy and Delaware's John Carney, to take their states off emergency footing and shift toward policies that treat the virus as part of normal life.

U.S. Congress to scrutinize Washington subway system after derailment

A U.S. congressional panel, calling Washington's rail and bus network essential to the functioning of the federal government, holds a hearing on Wednesday in the face of an October train derailment and other challenges. Last month, the subway system that serves the District of Columbia and parts of Virginia and Maryland said it planned to delay for another 90 days the return of trains like the one that derailed.

Teva, Texas strike opioid settlement worth $225 million

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has reached a settlement worth $225 million to resolve claims the drugmaker fueled an opioid epidemic in Texas by improperly marketing addictive pain medications, the state's attorney general said on Monday. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Teva agreed to pay $150 million over 15 years and provide $75 million worth of generic Narcan, a medication used to counter the effects of opioid overdoses.

