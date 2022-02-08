Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. approves $100 million sale for Taiwan missile upgrades

The United States has approved a possible $100 million sale of equipment and services to Taiwan to "sustain, maintain, and improve" the Patriot missile defense system used by the self-ruled island claimed by China, the Pentagon said on Monday.

A statement from the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it had delivered the required certification notifying Congress following State Department approval for the sale, which was requested by Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington.

Biden pledges end to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be halted if Russia invades Ukraine and stressed unity with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the West rallies to avert a war in Europe. At a White House press conference with the new German leader, Biden, a longtime opponent of the decade-old pipeline project https://www.reuters.com/article/ukraine-crisis-nordstream-idUKKBN2JY1SF to Germany from Russia, said Russian forces crossing into Ukraine would trigger a shutdown.

U.S. think tank identifies North Korea base likely intended for ICBMs

A Washington think tank says it has identified a military base close to North Korea's border with China that is likely intended for stationing of intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Center for Strategic and International Studies based its report https://beyondparallel.csis.org/undeclared-north-korea-hoejung-ni-missile-operating-base on Jan. 21 satellite images of the base at Hoejung-ni, in North Korea's Chagang province about 25 km (16 miles) from the border with China and 280 km (175 miles) northeast of Pyongyang.

Macron tells Putin he seeks to avoid war and build trust

French President Emmanuel Macron, the top Western leader to visit Moscow since Russia began massing troops on the border with Ukraine, told Vladimir Putin at the start of talks in the Kremlin on Monday that he aimed to avoid war and build trust. Macron, who is expected to seek re-election in April, has positioned himself as a potential mediator on Ukraine, with Paris voicing scepticism about predictions by Washington and other Western capitals that a Russian assault is imminent.

U.S. urges N.Korea to focus on needs of its people, not missiles

The United States called on North Korea on Monday to defund its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and prioritize the needs of its own people, as Russia and China blamed sanctions for worsening the humanitarian situation in the hermit Asian state. Russia put sanctions under the spotlight at the U.N. Security Council as part of its presidency of the 15-member body during February. However, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia could not chair the meeting because he tested positive for COVID-19, diplomats said.

Putin says some of Macron's ideas could form basis to move forward

Russian President Vladimir Putin described Monday's talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Kremlin as useful, substantive and business-like, and said that some of Macron's ideas could form a basis for further joint steps. The French leader travelled to Moscow for talks amid an East-West standoff over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine and a Kremlin campaign for security "guarantees" from Washington that would include a halt to NATO expansion.

'Where can we go?' Fear and self-defence near Ukraine's eastern frontiers

Viktor, a pensioner, goes to sleep in breakaway eastern Ukraine, listening out for shelling in case he needs to take cover. In the city of Kharkiv, Viktoria Makarova, a building firm manager, is learning to fire a rifle in case of an invasion. Far from the rarefied rounds of diplomacy https://www.reuters.com/world/russia-plays-down-hope-breakthrough-ahead-macron-putin-talks-2022-02-07 aimed at easing soaring East-West tensions over a Russian military build-up, people in Ukraine are trying to get on with their daily lives. But they are also preparing for the worst.

If Russia invades Ukraine, there will be no Nord Stream 2, Biden says

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday warned that if Russia invades Ukraine, there would be no Nord Stream 2, but did not specify how he would go about ensuring the controversial pipeline would not be used. Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Biden said, "If Russia invades... again, then there will be longer Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it."

COVID disrupts health services in over 90% of countries -WHO

Disruptions in basic health services such as vaccination programmes and treatment of diseases like AIDS were reported in 92% of 129 countries, a World Health Organization survey on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic showed on Monday. The survey, conducted in November-December 2021, showed services were "severely impacted" with "little or no improvement" from the previous survey in early 2021, the WHO said in a statement sent to journalists.

Haiti's Henry urges elections amid calls for transition government

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Monday called for renewed efforts to organize elections in the Caribbean nation as his adversaries push for the creation of a transition government to tackle escalating gang violence. Henry's critics say he no longer has legitimacy as a leader because Monday marks the end of the term of President Jovenel Moise, who designated him prime minister shortly before his July assassination that created a political vacuum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)