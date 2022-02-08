Left Menu

Assembly polls: Goa declares 'polling day' as public holiday

Goa government on Monday declared February 14 as a Public Holiday in view of it being the Polling Day for the Assembly elections in the state.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 08-02-2022 08:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 08:51 IST
Assembly polls: Goa declares 'polling day' as public holiday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa government on Monday declared February 14 as a Public Holiday in view of it being the Polling Day for the Assembly elections in the state. Goa government's notice read: "...Government of Goa hereby declares Monday, the 14th February 2022 (Magha 25, Saka 1943) as a "Public Holiday" being the "Polling Day" for the General Elections to the Goa Legislative Assembly, 2022, throughout the State of Goa."

The state government has also directed that the public holiday should be a paid holiday for all government/private establishments. "The aforesaid holiday shall be a 'paid holiday," the notice further read.

A total of 332 candidates are in the fray for the forthcoming Assembly election in Goa this year. The total nominations received for the Goa Assembly polls this year was 587.

Goa is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022