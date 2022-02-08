Left Menu

Tripura former BJP leaders Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Saha join Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Ahead of the 2023 Tripura assembly polls, former minister Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha joined Congress on Tuesday after meeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 11:17 IST
Tripura former BJP leaders Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Saha join Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi
Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Kumar Saha join Congress (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Ajit Jha Ahead of the 2023 Tripura assembly polls, former minister Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha joined Congress on Tuesday after meeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi.

Barman and Saha resigned from BJP and their MLA posts in Tripura Assembly on Monday. Burman was removed from the post of minister due to anti-party activities.

BJP MLAs Burba Mohan Tripura and Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl were also present in the meeting. However, they have not joined Congress yet. "Many MLAs are ready but perhaps they want to wait for a few more months due to technicality. Everyone is disillusioned with the party. I feel Tripura can go to polls along with Gujarat and Himachal," Barman told ANI after joining Congress.

According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress Tripura In-charge Ajay Kumar and state Congress president Birajit Sinha played a key in these resignations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022