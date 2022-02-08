Attack on BJP leader Somaiya: 8 Shiv Sena workers surrender before Pune police

Eight local Shiv Sena workers surrendered before Pune police on Tuesday in connection with an alleged attack on former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya here in Maharashtra last week, an official said.

Somaiya had claimed that he was attacked by ''Shiv Sena gundas'' in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) premises on Saturday when he had gone there in connection with the allegations of irregularities in contracts to run jumbo COVID-19 hospitals.

Following a complaint by local BJP leaders, the police had registered a case against 60-70 people under various IPC sections for unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, act endangering human life and others.

''The Shiv Sena's city unit president, Sanjay More, and seven others surrendered at the Shivajinagar police station on Tuesday. They have been arrested,'' police inspector (crime) Anita More said.

A video of the incident showed Somaiya being surrounded by people and falling on stairs of the PMC complex before being escorted by security personnel into a car.

After the incident, Somaiya was taken to a city-based hospital where doctors said he had fallen on his back and also hurt his wrist.

