Left Menu

Punjab polls: Congress gave 2 corrupt CMs in five years, says Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the Congress and said it had given the state two corrupt CMs in five years of its rule.

ANI | Bhatinda (Punjab) | Updated: 08-02-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:04 IST
Punjab polls: Congress gave 2 corrupt CMs in five years, says Bhagwant Mann
AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the Congress and said it had given the state two corrupt CMs in five years of its rule. Addressing a press conference, Mann said, "Congress gave two corrupt CMs in 5 years. Captain Amarinder Singh whose doors were not open for the people, then came (Charanjit Singh) Channi."

Claiming victory for AAP in the assembly polls, he said that the people of Lambi have made up their minds to bring about a change in Punjab. Further, the AAP MP slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "state needs someone who understands poverty and hunger" remark while announcing Channi as the CM face and said, "the wealth of that poor person (Channi) is Rs 170 crores. Maybe he is poor for Rahul Gandhi."

"Have they visited the houses of the Scheduled Castes (SC) brotherhood that poor man (Channi) represents?" he asked. Lauding the choices offered to the people of Punjab by AAP, Mann said, "We have given the people those the Dalit community will vote. The Dalits will vote on face value, but that faces will be that of their children, their elders, for whom they will worry about education, health. They will see the face of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh."

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022