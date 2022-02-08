Sidhu would've been right choice for Punjab CM, says wife Navjot Kaur

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Monday said that her husband and party's Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu would have been the right choice for Chief Minister's face for the upcoming Assembly elections. On being asked if Rahul Gandhi was misled on making the decision for CM face of Punjab, Navjot Kaurreplied in the affirmative.

"Yes...education should be counted for choosing someone at such a high position.Navjot Sidhu would've been the right choice (for CM), irrespective of him being my husband," she added. Declaring incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial candidate from Congress for the upcoming Punjab polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that the state needs someone who understands poverty and hunger.

The announcement came after months of speculation around the Chief Ministerial face of Congress between Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Ahead of the announcement, the Congress Punjab chief while addressing the rally had said that he will accept Rahul Gandhi's decision.

"If I am given the decision-making power, I will finish the mafia, improve people's lives. If not given power, I will walk with a smile with whomever you make CM, I accept Rahul Gandhi's decision," Sidhu said. Channi was picked as Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post in September last year amid unending infighting in the party.

The parting was on a bitter note and Amarinder Singh has formed his own party to fight the polls. Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Party is contesting the election in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)