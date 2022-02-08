Left Menu

Modi asks people of U'khand not to commit any mistake in upcoming polls   '

Accusing successive Congress governments of doing nothing for Uttarakhand when it was part of Uttar Pradesh or after its separation from it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned people not to commit any mistake in the upcoming assembly polls.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-02-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:48 IST
Modi asks people of U'khand not to commit any mistake in upcoming polls   '
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Accusing successive Congress governments of doing nothing for Uttarakhand when it was part of Uttar Pradesh or after its separation from it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned people not to commit any mistake in the upcoming assembly polls. He said if those with a track record of putting roadblocks in the development of Uttarakhand come to power, even he would not be able to do much for the state. Addressing a virtual rally in Nainital, Modi asked people to vote for a ''double engine'' government which will help this decade become that of Uttarakhand. Taking a dig at Congress' slogan of ''Char Dham Char Kam'', he said the four projects of Congress would be to ''serve one family, stall development projects, indulge in corruption and appeasement''. Accusing the opposition party of promising to build a Muslim University in Uttarakhand, the prime minister said it was an example of ''the party's politics of appeasement''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022