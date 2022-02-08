Modi asks people of U'khand not to commit any mistake in upcoming polls   '

Accusing successive Congress governments of doing nothing for Uttarakhand when it was part of Uttar Pradesh or after its separation from it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned people not to commit any mistake in the upcoming assembly polls. He said if those with a track record of putting roadblocks in the development of Uttarakhand come to power, even he would not be able to do much for the state. Addressing a virtual rally in Nainital, Modi asked people to vote for a ''double engine'' government which will help this decade become that of Uttarakhand. Taking a dig at Congress' slogan of ''Char Dham Char Kam'', he said the four projects of Congress would be to ''serve one family, stall development projects, indulge in corruption and appeasement''. Accusing the opposition party of promising to build a Muslim University in Uttarakhand, the prime minister said it was an example of ''the party's politics of appeasement''.

