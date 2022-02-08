Left Menu

PIL filed in Cal HC seeking direction to Centre for removal of Bengal Guv

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday praying for a direction to the central government to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar as the governor of West Bengal, claiming that he was acting as the mouthpiece of the BJP.

Petitioner Rama Prasad Sarkar, a lawyer by profession, also said in the petition that Dhankhar was interfering in the functioning of the state and maligning the Trinamool Congress government with his critical comments.

Sarkar's petition stated that the Raj Bhavan occupant was bypassing the state council of ministers and "dictating officials directly, which is violative of the Constitution''.

The petitioner claimed that the Union government is not acting against Dhankhar ''as the present governor is serving the political interest of the central government''.

Dhankhar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have clashed over a number of issues since he took charge as governor in July, 2019.

