Armed militant groups campaigning for BJP in Manipur : NPP

The National Peoples Party (NPP) on Tuesday alleged that several militant organisations are openly campaigning for ruling BJP in Manipur and has demanded adequate security cover for its candidates in the coming Assembly poll in that state, party spokesperson said.

The NPP, itself an ally of the ruling BJP for the last five years in Manipur, has also urged the authorities to push back all militants in that state to their camps and seize all arms from them for a free and fair election, the spokesperson said.

A formal complaint was also lodged with the state's election office and the Election Commission on the issue, he said.

The NPP made the demand following reports of armed militants campaigning openly for BJP and Naga Peoples Front in Manipur for the February 27 and March 3 election.

“The outfits namely KNF-MC, KNF-Z, UKLF, KNA and the HPC(D) have openly come out in blatant support of our opponent's candidates from BJP and NPF,” the NPP said in a statement issued here.

“We urge the authorities to put all underground groups under Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement in their respective camps and recover arms from their possession… and to provide security cover to our candidates in these most sensitive constituencies,” the statement added.

According to the NPP, which is contesting in 42 out of the 60 constituencies in Manipur, cadres of the HPC(D) are moving around with arms and intimidating voters and village chiefs to vote for BJP candidates.

“Underground group like KNA and UKLF who are under SoO agreement are threatening our party workers and village chief to support BJP candidate Letpao Haokip in Tengnaupal constituency,” the statement said.

At Tamenglong constituency, armed militant groups are campaigning for the NPF and BJP candidates, while KNF-MC and KNF-Z leaders have allegedly threatened NPP workers at Henglep.

The NPP also sought additional security cover for sitting MLA Y Erabot Singh, whose security cover was reduced recently, the spoksperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)