Digambar Kamat dares BJP to make PAC report on mining `scam' public

Congress leader and former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief J P Nadda to release a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report which purportedly pointed out a Rs 35 crore mining scam in the state.

The BJP had accused Kamat of being involved in an illegal mining scam to the tune of Rs 35 crore when he was chief minister.

Then Leader of Opposition Manohar Parrikar had cited a PAC report which purportedly named Kamat as accused in the scam.

“Today @BJP4India President @JPNadda is coming to Goa. Tomorrow @PMOIndia @narendramodi will be in Goa. @BJP4Goa has an opportunity to Release Public Accounts Committee Report on Mining with 35k crore scam referred in 2011 by then Leader of Opposition @manoharparrikar. #Challenge,” Kamat tweeted on Tuesday.

During the 2012 Goa assembly elections, the BJP had accused Kamat of being involved in a multi-crore scam. The Supreme Court-appointed M B Shah Commission had also indicted him.

Now, ahead of the February 14 assembly polls in the coastal state, Congress has challenged the ruling BJP to produce the PAC report it had cited.

Kamat is contesting the election from his traditional constituency of Margao in South Goa district.

