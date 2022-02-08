No rift between Mamata and Abhishek, oppn trying to create confusion: TMC MLA

Maverick TMC MLA Madan Mitra on Tuesday accused the opposition Congress and the BJP of trying to create a confusion in the state's ruling party with their ''false theory'' of a rift between party supremo Mamata Banerjee and his nephew, TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Mitra, taking to Facebook, said that Mamata Banerjee is his supremo, whose words are like commands for him, while Abhisekh is his leader, representing the younger members of the party.

''There is no rift, discord or disagreement between the two. The opposition BJP and the Congress are floating theories to create confusion within the TMC ahead of municipal polls. But their efforts won't succeed. There will be no division in the party,'' the MLA said.

He was apparently referring to reports of infighting within the TMC, with one side backing Abhishek Banerjee, who had come in the eye of storm in the camp for certain COVID-related suggestions, and another side supporting the state government's decisions pertaining to the pandemic.

The speculation of a rift intensified after the fracas over the party's candidate list for civic polls as several disgruntled activists claimed that poll consultant Prashant Kishor and his organisation I-PAC, roped in with Abhishek Banerjee's initiative to boost the party's prospects, was behind the selection of names.

''I am a loyal soldier of the party, remember. No dissent will be tolerated,'' he said, changing the stance he had had two days ago after several leaders in Kamarhati Municipality approached him with their grievance over the nominee list.

Mitra had earlier sympathised with the aggrieved leaders and said that he would take up the matter with Mamata Banerjee.

The Kamarhati MLA, who had last month stated that he would be taking a break from social media for three months on the instructions of his party top brass, seems to have changed minds to make a return within days. Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar refused to attach importance to Mitra's remarks and said, ''Everyone knows him. There is little substance in what he says.'' PTI SUS RMS RMS

