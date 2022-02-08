Congress MLAs in Meghalaya join BJP-backed MDA

All five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya on Tuesday joined the BJP-backed ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), leaving only Mamata Banerjee's TMC occupying the opposition space in the state assembly.

They will, however, remain in the Congress, CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

Once a formidable opposition with 17 MLAs, the Congress was left with only five MLAs after 12 legislators, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, defected to the TMC in November last year.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) formally handed over a letter of support to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

''We the undersigned MLAs of the Indian National Congress have decided to join the MDA (Meghalaya Democratic Alliance) government today the 8th of February, 2022. We wish to support you and the MDA to strengthen the government's arms and decision making so as to ensure that our joined (sic) efforts will take the state forward, in the general interest of its citizens,'' the letter stated.

The letter was signed by Lyngdoh, besides PT Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, KS Marbaniang and Mohendro Rapsang. A copy of the letter was also sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

''The five @INCMeghalaya (Meghalaya Congress) MLAs have decided to join the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance administration in the benefit of the people of the state, particularly our individual constituencies,'' Lyngdoh tweeted along with a photo of the Congress MLAs with the chief minister.

''We have joined the MDA but will remain part of the Congress,'' Lyngdoh told PTI.

''We are happy to welcome members of the Congress Legislature Party who have pledged their support to the MDA Government officially today. We will work together under the banner of MDA to strengthen the Government in the interest of the people & the State,'' Conrad Sangma, whose National People's Party leads the state's ruling coalition, tweeted.

The TMC, which hardly had any meaningful presence in the northeastern state before November 25 last year, when 12 Congress MLAs led by Mukul Sangma joined Mamata Banerjee's party, reacted to the development with expected glee.

''The unscrupulous & power hungry people have officially joined hands. This alliance between Congress & NPP led MDA has once again clearly MARKED @AITCofficial as the only credible alternative in Meghalaya!,'' the party tweeted.

''Dedicated to Meghalaya, WE WILL continue to fight for development of all,'' it added.

The NPP-led MDA is supported by the BJP whose Sanbor Shullai is a minister in the Meghalaya government.

The NPP is also a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the northeastern version of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

The NPP is also a partner in the Manipur's ruling coalition headed by the BJP but the two parties are contesting the state assembly elections independently.

